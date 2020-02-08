Delhi records voter turnout of 57 pc till 6 pm; figure likely to rise: Poll official

Singh said there were long queues at many polling booths.
Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.06 pc till 6 pm, even as polling at some booths was underway and the figure is likely to rise, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Saturday. Polling officially ends at 6 pm. But voters, who enter polling stations till 6 pm, are allowed to cast their vote.
Singh said there were long queues at many polling booths.
First Published on Feb 8, 2020 08:37 am