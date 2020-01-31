App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 07:51 PM IST

Delhi polls: EC appoints special expenditure observer, special police observer

The decision comes after the Commission held a meeting with Delhi Chief Secretary, city police chief and other top officials to review poll preparedness.

The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls, a statement said.

"Das as the Special Police Observer is assigned to oversee the deployment and other security related issues," the EC statement said.

"As special expenditure observer, Murali in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, will be supervising and monitoring the work being done by the electoral machinery and ensure that stringent and effective enforcement action is undertaken... against all persons or entities trying to induce voters by distributing cash, liquor and freebies etc," it added.

Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 07:45 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.