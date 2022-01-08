MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Delhi police, admin officials keep vigil as weekend curfew begins

Officials involved in essential and emergency services are included in the exempted category and can move out by showing their identity cards. People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed on the production of valid tickets.

PTI
January 08, 2022 / 01:38 PM IST
File Image: AP

File Image: AP

Police and administrative officials in Delhi kept vigil to check violations of COVID-related guidelines as weekend curfew kicked in Friday night in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus. The weekend curfew started at 10 pm Friday and will continue till Monday 5 am.

Officials in several districts said that teams will be in the field during the period to check that the curfew order was not violated and people did not venture out unnecessarily. "We are prepared to enforce curfew conditions and other coronavirus-related guidelines. People are likely to keep indoors as it has been raining which will make our task a bit easy," said a district official.

Delhi government announced the weekend curfew on Tuesday. "A weekend curfew has been imposed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus in Delhi. Visit the hospital only if you have severe symptoms. Treatment is possible under home isolation. Wear a mask and follow all the COVID-related protocols," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tweeted Saturday morning. "

During the weekend curfew, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation are allowed to step out of their homes. Those venturing out will have to produce e-passes issued by the government or valid identity cards. People can apply for an e-pass for the weekend curfew and the night curfew on weekdays on www.delhi.gov.in.

Officials involved in essential and emergency services are included in the exempted category and can move out by showing their identity cards. People coming from or going to airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminuses will be allowed on the production of valid tickets.

Close

Related stories

Pregnant women and patients going to get medical and health services, along with attendants, are also exempted on the production of valid identity cards and a doctor's prescription.

During the weekend curfew, only shops dealing in essential items such as groceries, medical equipment, medicines will be allowed to open. If anyone has any kind of emergency like going to a hospital etc. will be allowed to move.

"We request the citizens not to come out of their homes without any reason during the curfew and to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour", Delhi Police public relations officer Chinmoy Biswal had said on Friday.
PTI
Tags: #Covid #Delhi Health Minister #Emergency services #night curfew #Weekend Curfew Delhi
first published: Jan 8, 2022 01:38 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.