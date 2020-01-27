Delhi Election: Voting for BJP will prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh, says Amit Shah

Voting for the BJP in Delhi polls will prevent "thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on January 26.

Shah attacked the opposition leaders including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues and asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure safety and security of the country.

Campaigning for the BJP candidate in Babarpur constituency, Shah said, "Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh."

A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in south east Delhi since mid-December.

The protest, supported by people from different fields including politicians, Bollywood actors and academicians, has emerged as a symbol of anti-CAA agitation in the country.

"When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh," the BJP leader said.

The BJP, seeking to come into power in Delhi after two decades, has brought the CAA at the centre stage of its campaigning for February 8 polls, with Shah and other BJP leaders hitting out at Kejriwal and Gandhi over the issue in meetings after meetings. Kejriwal has said the BJP wants to give citizenship to Pakistanis, the Home Minister claimed and asked the people "shouldn't Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists who witnessed their women being raped, lost their properties in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who came to India over the past 70 years be given citizenship of this country."

Targeting the AAP and the Congress over issues like abrogation of Article 370, JNU, Ram temple and anti CAA protests, Shah alleged that the parties opposed to the BJP and Modi fear a backlash from their votebank.

Addressing another election meeting earlier in Rohtas Nagar constituency, he asked the people, "Are you their votebank? Why do Rahul Baba and Kejriwal want to save Tukde Tukde gang that raised slogans for fragmentation of the country? They do this because of fear of their vote bank."

The former BJP president also slammed Kejriwal government alleging the ruling AAP failed in fulfilling "all" its promises including construction of new schools and colleges, free Wi-Fi, installing of CCTV cameras, supplying clean water, reducing pollution, building roads and cleaning the Yamuna.

"If there was a survey of lying and making false promises, Kejriwal government would top it," he said.

Shah promised that if voted to power in Delhi, the BJP will ensure two-room houses to city's slum dwellers in five years.