Delhi city’s air quality slips into ‘severe’ category

The measures, however, are expected to have very little effect. Meanwhile, the New Delhi state government is weighing whether to lock down the capital after India’s Supreme Court last week sought an “imminent and emergency” action plan to tackle the crisis. (Image: AP)

Delhi’s air quality fell into the “severe” category, with the national capital recording an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 430, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), India.

Currently, Delhi's AQI is at 430. The situation was slightly better on Saturday, when the city recorded an overall AQI of 398, standing in the 'very poor category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and AQI ranging between 401 and 500 is considered 'severe'.