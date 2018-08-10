App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets South Korean counterpart

During President Moon's visit, India and South Korea agreed to explore possibilities to coordinate efforts in defence and strategic spheres to benefit from each other's unique capabilities and experience.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met her South Korean counterpart Young-Moo Song and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties in security and strategic spheres, an official said.

The two ministers discussed "issues of mutual interest" and ways to strengthen cooperation in defence and security, the defence ministry official said.

The meeting comes ahead of a planned high-level meeting between the rival Koreas on Monday. The two Koreas would meet as the US and the North struggle to reach a common ground following the summit between American President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.

Young's visit to India comes a month after South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visited New Delhi on July 8-11.

They resolved to enhance military exchanges, training and experience-sharing, and research and development, including innovative technologies for mutual benefit.

The two sides also agreed to encourage their defence industries to intensify cooperation.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:46 pm

