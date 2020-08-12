172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|crpf-inspector-shoots-self-with-service-rifle-in-srinagar-injured-5692531.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

CRPF inspector shoots self with service rifle in Srinagar, injured

Damodharan was injured and rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, they said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A CRPF inspector allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle at a camp of the paramilitary force in Jammu and Kashmir''s summer capital Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Inspector M Damodharan of 141 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) shot himself with his service weapon early on August 12 in the camp located in the old building of Shergari police station here, the officials said.

Close
Damodharan was injured and rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, they said.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 09:38 pm

tags #CRPF #Jammu and Kashmir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.