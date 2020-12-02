PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

COVID-19: Delhi HC extends by 45 days interim bail of nearly 3,500 undertrial prisoners

The decision of the high court was based on the recommendation of the high powered committee (HPC) constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to prevent the spread of COVID-19
PTI
Dec 2, 2020 / 06:15 PM IST
Image: Pixabay
Image: Pixabay

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of around 3,499 undertrial prisoners by a further 45 days to de-congest jails here because of the persisting coronavirus pandemic.

The decision of the high court was based on the recommendation of the high powered committee (HPC) constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to decongest jails to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh passed the order in view of the HPC's recommendation to give a 45-day extension in interim bail granted to 3,499 undertrial prisoners on the basis of criteria laid down by the committee so that their surrender does not overwhelm prisons in the national capital, which are already filled beyond capacity.

The committee in its meeting of November 28 had said the sudden spurt of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reflects there is no certainty when the threat of pandemic shall be over and if the interim bail of these undertrial prisoners (UTPs) was not extended and if they are asked to surrender, then they might bring the infection with them. "The committee is, therefore, of the considered opinion that no such chance/risk can be taken and thus resolved that interim bail granted to 3,499 UTPs needs to be further extended for a period of 45 days," the HPC had said.

It had also recommended extension by six weeks of the emergency parole granted to 1,183 convicts which is set to expire on January 9, 2021. Delhi government standing counsel (criminal) Rahul Mehra, appearing for the prison authorities, confirmed that the interim bails have been extended by 45 days by the bench headed by Justice Mridul.

The interim bail of prisoners released in accordance with criteria laid down by the HPC was last extended by the high court on November 5 by 30 days based on the October 24 recommendation of the committee. In its latest meeting held on November 28, the HPC said it had hoped that the situation would improve by now, but the COVID-19 situation has taken a 360-degree turn.

Related stories

 
PTI
TAGS: #Delhi #Delhi High Court #India
first published: Dec 2, 2020 06:15 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | How to find out if your child is actually learning during online classes

Future Wise | How to find out if your child is actually learning during online classes

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.