Coronavirus pandemic | English Premier League suspended until April 4

On a day that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19, the English Premier League's (EPL) governing body took the decision to suspend all elite football matches in England until April 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a meeting with shareholders on March 13, the EPL released a join statement which read, "Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on April 4."

The English Football League (EFL), which oversees all professional tiers of English soccer below the top-flight, had announced the suspension of all football activity earlier in the day.

A statement from the EFL read: "The FA, Premier League, EFL and Barclays FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.

"This action, which will be kept under constant review, has been taken due to the increasing numbers of clubs taking steps to isolate their players and staff because of the Covid-19 virus.

"The postponements include all matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as all academy and youth team fixtures.

"In addition, clubs are being advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings."

The Football Association said the professional game in England would be postponed until April 3 at the earliest.

England's upcoming friendly internationals against Italy and Denmark at Wembley on March 27 and 31, respectively, will not take place, the FA said in a statement.

The men's and women's FA Cup competitions have also been suspended.

The decision to suspend all football activity in the country had been jointly taken by the Premier League, the FA, the EFL and the Women's Super League (WSL), it added.

(With Inputs from Reuters)