you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 07:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Cannes Film Festival postponed

The film festival may be scheduled later at the end of June.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Cannes Film Festival, which was supposed to be held on May 12-23, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers of the prestigious annual event in southern France said on March 19.

The film festival may be scheduled later at the end of June.

The postponement follows weeks of speculation over whether the festival, which draws thousands of filmmakers, celebrities and executives to the French city, would be able to go ahead.

France is in its third day of a lockdown aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all of those who are fighting the disease," the statement said.

"The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23. Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July," it added.

The festival was the latest event in the entertainment industry to be postponed or canceled, including the release of big budget movies including "Mulan" and "No Time to Die" as well as music festivals Glastonbury and Coachella and the closure of theatres in London and on Broadway.

[With agency inputs]

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 07:22 am

tags #coronavirus

