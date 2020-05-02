App
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 09:06 AM IST

Coronavirus pandemic | 3,673 people arrested in Assam for violating lockdown, over Rs 1.62cr fine collected

In its daily report on the lockdown, the police said 1,690 cases have been registered for 2,532 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

The Assam Police said on Friday that it has arrested 3,673 people across the state in the last 38 days for violating the lockdown order imposed to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and collected over Rs 1.62 crore as fine.

In its daily report on the lockdown, the police said 1,690 cases have been registered for 2,532 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

"A total of 3,673 people have been arrested for these cases and a collective fine of over Rs 1.62 core was collected from them for violating the lockdown norms," the statement said.

Besides, 22,367 vehicles and 32 boats have been detained from various parts of the state during this period.

The Assam Police is also taking a proactive step against fake news, the statement said.

Action is being taken against those spreading provocative content and rumours about COVID-19 on social media. The state police has registered 94 cases and arrested 49 people, it said.

A total of 27 locations of 12 districts were totally sealed and declared as containment zones by the authorities in order to check the spread of coronavirus, police said.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department, the state has so far tested 10,875 samples for novel coronavirus, of which 42 have been found positive.

One person has died of the disease, while 32 have recovered from the infection.

First Published on May 2, 2020 08:15 am

