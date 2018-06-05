Constitution in danger: Goa-Daman archbishop

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Father Filipe Neri Ferrao, said that the Constitution was in danger and many people are living in an atmosphere of insecurity.

In his annual pastoral letter, he said the constitution should be understood better as the 2019 general elections are drawing closer.

The letter, issued in the beginning of Pastoral Year that lasts from June 1 to May 31, is addressed to Christians in the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman.

"Today, our Constitution is in danger (and that is) the reason why most of the people are living in insecurity," the archbishop said in his letter.

"In this context, particularly as the general elections are fast approaching, we must strive to know our constitution better and work harder to protect it," the letter stated.

The archbishop also wrote that a new trend is emerging in the country, which demands uniformity in what and how we eat, dress, live and even worship: a kind of mono-culturalism.

"Human rights are under attack and democracy appears to be in peril," Ferrao wrote adding that "various minorities fear for their safety. In short, respect for law is frankly on the decline in this country."

He said that people were being uprooted from their land and homes in the name of development and quoted Pope Francis who said that "the first victim of development is the poor person".

The archbishop called for the participation of Catholics and Church communities in politics and social causes. "Our parishes and small Christian communities ought to be immersed in this mission of the Church. They should be open to the problems of the world. This social concern should not only remain within the confines of the parish community but should reach out to the whole state and country at large," Ferrao said in the letter.

He said that it was advisable that the faithful play an active role in the political field.

They should, however, follow the dictates of their conscience while doing so and shun "sycophantic" politics, he added.

"They should thus strengthen democracy and, on the other hand, help to improve the functioning of the state administration," he said.

The archbishop also expressed concern about malnutrition among children in the country.

"According to global multi dimensional poverty index, 30 per cent of the global population of children living in poverty reside in India," he said.

"Why India is struck by extreme poverty? 73 per cent of our countrys resources are controlled by 10 per cent of the population. The existing extreme poverty is therefore the result of rampant social injustice prevailing in the country," the archbishop said.

Recently, the Archbishop of Delhi faced criticism for writing that the country was facing a turbulent political atmosphere which poses a threat to the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution and the secular fabric of our nation in a pastoral letter.



We release pastor letters every year, this time some how 1-2 statements have been taken out of context & issue is created. Letter is on your website you must read it to understand context: Secretary of Goa Archbishop on Archbishop's letter stating, 'Our Constitution is in danger' pic.twitter.com/fAi81Nwj1x

— ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

The secretary of Goa Archbishop, on Tuesday, however, said that the archobishop's statements were taken out of context.