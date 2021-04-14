English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Congress to launch digital media platform 'INC TV' today

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Youth Congress president Srinivas B V will be present at the launch press conference.

PTI
April 14, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST
Congress

Congress

The Congress will launch its digital media platform 'INC TV' on Wednesday aimed at conveying the party's message directly to the people, sources said. The details about the online platform will be spelt out at a press conference at 11:30 AM at the party's headquarters here

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and Youth Congress president Srinivas B V will be present at the launch press conference.

Sources said the platform was aimed at helping the party convey its message to the people directly and raise issues of importance.

The details will be revealed at the press conference, they said.
PTI
TAGS: #Congress #digital media #INC T #India #Politics
first published: Apr 14, 2021 07:49 am

Must Listen

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.