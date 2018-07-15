Congress to highlight 'failures' of Modi govt in Parliament

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Party leaders protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Parliament during second phase of Budget Session in New Delhi. (PTI)

Punjab Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Jakhar today said the party will highlight the four-years of "failures" of the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament's Monsoon session beginning July 18. In a statement issued here, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president said Modi had only six months left in the office, but the "government of jumlas has done nothing to fulfil its election promises."

In the upcoming Parliament session, the Congress will highlight Modi's "failures" in the implementation of promises made by him in the poll manifesto, the parliamentarian from Gurdaspur added.

"Election manifesto is a holy document for any political party, and when any party comes to power, it has to fulfil all the commitments during... The Modi government has badly failed in achieving its goals," Jakhar said.

He then alleged that the Centre had done nothing on crucial issues like area specific crops and vegetable farming scheme, agricultural rail link and price stability fund.

On black money, the BJP had made a lot of noise before the elections, but after coming to power, they did not do anything special, Jakhar said further.

He also lashed out at the Centre for failing to generate jobs.

"NDA government did nothing on this front and unemployment increased many folds in last four years," he alleged.