Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress candidate Alka Lamba gets into altercation with AAP worker

Lamba alleged that the man used "very foul" and objectional language against her.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Alka Lamba: An AAP rebel who went back to the Congress fold after having left the party in 2014, Lamba is contesting from Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency.
Congress's Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba on February 8 got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth, a purported video of which has gone viral. The video shows Lamba arguing with the AAP worker. She can be then seen trying to slap the man but misses.

Lamba alleged that the man used "very foul" and objectional language against her.

The Chandni Chowk MLA was outside one of the polling booths in her constituency.

Close

Voting is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 03:31 am

tags #Alka Lamba #Chandni Chowk #Congress #Delhi Assembly elections

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.