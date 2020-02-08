Congress candidate Alka Lamba gets into altercation with AAP worker

Alka Lamba: An AAP rebel who went back to the Congress fold after having left the party in 2014, Lamba is contesting from Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency.

Congress's Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba on February 8 got into an altercation with an AAP worker outside a polling booth, a purported video of which has gone viral. The video shows Lamba arguing with the AAP worker. She can be then seen trying to slap the man but misses.

Lamba alleged that the man used "very foul" and objectional language against her.

The Chandni Chowk MLA was outside one of the polling booths in her constituency.

Voting is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections.