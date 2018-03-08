App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Mar 08, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Closely monitoring evolving situation in the Maldives: Minister

Amid a political crisis in the Maldives, India today said it is closely watching the evolving situation in the island nation which was a "close and friendly" neighbour.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid a political crisis in the Maldives, India today said it is closely watching the evolving situation in the island nation which was a "close and friendly" neighbour.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the Maldives' closeness to Beijing and socio-political clout of Islamic radicals in that country could jeopardise India's interests in the region, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said, "The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security."

In a written reply, the minister said, "The government has been closely monitoring the evolving situation in Maldives. As a close and friendly neighbour, India wishes to see a stable, peaceful and prosperous Maldives that meets the aspirations of the Maldivian people."

India is in close touch with its "key partners", including the United States, on the recent developments in the Maldives, Singh added.

President Abdulla Yameen declared emergency on February 5 after the Supreme Court ordered the release of a group of opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely-criticised trials.

Among them was exiled ex-president Mohamed Nasheed. The court said his trial was unconstitutional.

The emergency was extended for another 30 days on February 20. India had expressed "deep dismay" over the Maldivian parliament accepting President Yameen's recommendation to extend the state of emergency by another 30 days.

There has been international condemnation of the Maldivian government's moves, including the imposition of emergency.

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC