Closely monitoring evolving situation in the Maldives: Minister

Amid a political crisis in the Maldives, India today said it is closely watching the evolving situation in the island nation which was a "close and friendly" neighbour.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the Maldives' closeness to Beijing and socio-political clout of Islamic radicals in that country could jeopardise India's interests in the region, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said, "The government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India's security."

In a written reply, the minister said, "The government has been closely monitoring the evolving situation in Maldives. As a close and friendly neighbour, India wishes to see a stable, peaceful and prosperous Maldives that meets the aspirations of the Maldivian people."

India is in close touch with its "key partners", including the United States, on the recent developments in the Maldives, Singh added.

President Abdulla Yameen declared emergency on February 5 after the Supreme Court ordered the release of a group of opposition leaders, who had been convicted in widely-criticised trials.

Among them was exiled ex-president Mohamed Nasheed. The court said his trial was unconstitutional.

The emergency was extended for another 30 days on February 20. India had expressed "deep dismay" over the Maldivian parliament accepting President Yameen's recommendation to extend the state of emergency by another 30 days.

There has been international condemnation of the Maldivian government's moves, including the imposition of emergency.