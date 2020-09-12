172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|chinas-satellite-fails-to-reach-orbit-5831491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's satellite fails to reach orbit

The satellite was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 1:02 pm (local time).

Image for representation

China's optical remote-sensing satellite Jilin-1 Gaofen 02C failed to enter the pre-set orbit on September 12, official media reported here.

The satellite was launched aboard the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 1:02 pm (local time).

The launch centre said the mission failed because of abnormal performance, state-run Global Times reported.

Specific reasons for the failure are under investigation, it said.
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center #Kuaizhou-1A

