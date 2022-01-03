MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

China Evergrande shares halted, set to release 'inside information'

Local media reported over the weekend a city government in the Chinese resort island of Hainan had ordered Evergrande on Dec. 30 to demolish its 39 residential buildings within 10 days, due to illegal construction.

Reuters
January 03, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
This week, Fitch confirmed that Evergrande had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. (Image: Reuters)

This week, Fitch confirmed that Evergrande had defaulted for the first time on more than $1.2 billion worth of bond debt, as it downgraded the firm's status to a restricted default rating. (Image: Reuters)

China Evergrande Group shares will be suspended from trading on Monday pending the release of "inside information", the embattled property developer said without elaborating.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international market bonds that were deemed to be in cross-default by rating firms last month after it missed payments.

The property developer also missed new coupon payments worth $255 million due last Tuesday, though both have a 30-day grace period.

The firm has set up a risk management committee with many members from state companies and said it would actively engage with its creditors. read more

Local media reported over the weekend a city government in the Chinese resort island of Hainan had ordered Evergrande on Dec. 30 to demolish its 39 residential buildings within 10 days, due to illegal construction.

Close

Related stories

The buildings stretched over 435,000 square meters, the reports added, citing an official notice to Evergrande's unit in Hainan.

Evergrande did not respond to the request for comment on the Hainan development.

On Friday, Evergrande dialled back plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, saying each investor in its wealth management product could expect to receive 8,000 yuan ($1,257) per month as principal payment for three months irrespective of when the investment matures.

The move highlights the deepening liquidity squeeze at the property developer.

"The market is watching the asset disposal progress from Evergrande to repay its debt, but the process will take time," said Conita Hung, investment strategy director at Tiger Faith Asset Management.

"And the demolition order in Hainan will hurt the little homebuyer confidence remained in the company."

Evergrande said last week 91.7% of its national projects have resumed construction after three months of effort. Many projects were halted previously after the developer failed to pay its many suppliers and contractors. read more

Shares of Evergrande shed 89% last year. Its EV unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group reversed early losses to rise 6% by late morning trades on Monday, while property management unit Evergrande Services declined 3%.
Reuters
Tags: #China Evergrande #China Evergrande debt #Evergrande crisis
first published: Jan 3, 2022 10:19 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.