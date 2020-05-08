App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China-backed AIIB approves $500 million loan for India's COVID-19 response

The loan is intended to help India's government strengthen its public health system, prepare for future outbreaks, and limit the transmission of cases, a statement from AIIB said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) said on Friday it had approved a $500 million loan to India to help the country navigate the coronavirus pandemic.

The loan is intended to help India's government strengthen its public health system, prepare for future outbreaks, and limit the transmission of cases, a statement from AIIB said. The project, which will be cofinanced by the World Bank, will also support medical equipment purchases and research.

The loan is part of a $10 billion funding facility the AIIB has announced to help public and private sector entities deal with the pandemic.

First Published on May 8, 2020 10:50 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.