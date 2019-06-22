CBI registers corruption case in Pilatus aircraft deal, searches Sanjay Bhandari's office, residence

The CBI also carried out out searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said.
The CBI has registered a case against unknown officials of Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and controversial arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari for alleged corruption in procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft in 2009, officials said on June 22.
The CBI also carried out out searches at the residence and office of Bhandari in connection with the deal, officials said.Switzerland-based Pilatus Aircraft Ltd has also been named as an accused by the CBI in the case pertaining to the charges of irregularities and bribe of Rs 339 crore in the procurement, the agency said.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 22, 2019 11:09 am