Mar 20, 2018 12:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

CBI has started preliminary probe in SSC paper leak case: Centre tells SC

The Centre today informed the Supreme Court that the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

The top court on March 12 sought a response from the Centre on the plea without issuing the notice.

The petition, filed by advocate M L Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21.

Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.

The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.

