CBDT asks I-T Department to handle tax issues of startups with 'utmost care'

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on September 23 directed the Income Tax Department to handle issues related to startups with 'utmost care', PTI reported. CBDT has also asked the Department to submit a report on preliminary action taken on such grievances within one working day of the calling of such report.

The regional heads of the I-T Department have also been instructed to set up startup cells at their offices.

CBDT, that frames policies for the tax department, in the order sent to the regional chiefs, said: "...the issue relating to startups are to be handled with utmost care. All the officers in your charge must be sensitised to handle such issues accordingly," the order sent to all regional chiefs of the I-T Department said.

PTI had accessed the order.

In case of any grievance, the preliminary action taken report is to be submitted CBDT by the next day, that is within one working day of calling of the report by this office, the order said.

"The final ATR (action taken report) in this regard is to be submitted within three working days of calling of the report by this office," it stated.

CBDT had last month notified the creation of a five-member special cell, headed by its Member (Tax Payer Services and Systems), to address angel tax and other tax-related grievances of startups.

"Startup entities can approach the cell for a speedy resolution of their grievances. This initiative is the latest among the recent initiatives taken by the CBDT to further ease the compliance issues pertaining to startups," a CBDT spokesperson had said while describing the role of the new unit.

During her media address last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced exemption of startups from the angel tax and the creation of the special cell in the CBDT.