Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 04:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Several people are feared trapped as a three-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on February 8, police said. The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, collapsed when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said.

A rescue operation is are underway to look for the people trapped under the debris, they said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.

First Published on Feb 8, 2020 04:30 am

tags #building collapse #JCB #Mohalli #trends #unjab

