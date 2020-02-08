Building collapses in Punjab's Mohali, several feared trapped

Several people are feared trapped as a three-storey building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on February 8, police said. The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, collapsed when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said.

A rescue operation is are underway to look for the people trapped under the debris, they said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.