Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 07:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSP MLAs' merger with Congress: Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on August 13

The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

PTI

The Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court will resume hearing on the plea challenging the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress on August 13 as arguments remained inconclusive on August 11.

The merger, which helped the Congress retain majority in the state assembly, was challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

Arguments remained inconclusive and the matter was posted for next hearing on August 13, a counsel for the Rajasthan speaker said.

The petitioner has challenged the merger of the six MLAs with the Congress and demanded a stay on the execution of the order passed by the speaker in this regard.
First Published on Aug 11, 2020 07:40 pm

