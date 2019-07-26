App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 09:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

BS Yediyurappa sworn in as Karnataka chief minister for the fourth term

Before the swearing-in, Yediyurappa said he would decide on members to be inducted into the ministry after consulting party president Amit Shah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka BJP president B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time on July 26.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 76-year old Yediyurappa at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Yediyurappa alone was sworn-in. Yediyurappa-led BJP ministry is assuming office three days after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government with the defeat of the motion of confidence moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in the assembly by 99-105 votes.

Close

In a sudden development on the morning of July 26, Yeddyurappa met the Governor to stake the claim and requested him to administer the oath of office and secrecy on the same day itself, following which Vala invited him to form the government.

Before the swearing-in, Yediyurappa said he would decide on members to be inducted into the ministry after consulting party president Amit Shah.

This is the fourth stint for Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister – the last one was after the May 2018 Assembly polls, when he barely lasted three days after being sworn in.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #BS Yeddyurappa #Congress-JD(S) #Congress-JD(S) coalition #HD Kumaraswamy #India #Karnataka #Politics #Vajubhai Vala

