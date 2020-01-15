App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 07:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Broadband, 2G internet partially restored in Jammu and Kashmir

The order comes days after the Supreme Court made harsh observation on the J&K administration for snapping internet services, which the apex court said was a fundamental right of the people

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on January 14 evening allowed mobile internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals, but only on white-listed websites, official said.

In a three-page order, the home department said additional 400 internet kiosks will be established in Kashmir division.

Internet service providers will offer broadband facility (with Mac binding) to all institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks as also government offices. Mac Binding means to enforce a client machine to work from a particular Internet Protocol address.

In order to facilitate tourism, broadband internet would be provided to hotels and tour and travel establishments.

The order also said that the 2G mobile connectivity on post-paid mobiles for accessing white-listed websites including e-banking will be allowed in districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi -- all in the Jammu region.

The order comes days after the Supreme Court made harsh observation on the J&K administration for snapping internet services, which the apex court said was a fundamental right of the people.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:24 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Internet #Jammu #Jammu and Kashmir #Kashmir

