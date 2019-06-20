Boeing in talks for more 737 MAX orders after International Airlines Group

Senior vice president Ihssane Mounir also dismissed the launch of a longer-range single-aisle jet by rival Airbus as suitable for only a "sliver" of the market that Boeing hopes to address with a possible all-new mid-market plane.
Boeing is in talks with other airlines for sales of its grounded 737 MAX after receiving a 'humbling' 200-plane letter of intent from British Airways owner IAG at the Paris Airshow, its sales chief said on June 2o.
Senior vice president Ihssane Mounir also dismissed the launch of a longer-range single-aisle jet by rival Airbus as suitable for only a "sliver" of the market that Boeing hopes to address with a possible all-new mid-market plane.He declined to comment on the timing of Boeing's own mid-market plane and said returning the grounded 737 MAX to service was its top priority.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 02:01 pm