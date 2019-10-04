App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 09:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Body of newborn girl found in garbage dump in UP

Two incidents of girls being abandoned were also reported recently in Shamli district

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Image for representation

The body of a newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage dump in Makki locality of Muzaffarnagar, police said on October 3.

After some passersby spotted it, they informed the police about it. The body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding a search was on to trace her parents.

Two incidents of girls being abandoned were reported recently in the neighbouring Shamli district. On October 2, a newborn girl was found abandoned in some fields in Banat town and she was later taken to a hospital.

Close
In Jalalabad town, a newborn baby was found lying in a jungle. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 12:14 am

tags #Crime #India

