Body of newborn girl found in garbage dump in UP

The body of a newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage dump in Makki locality of Muzaffarnagar, police said on October 3.
After some passersby spotted it, they informed the police about it. The body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding a search was on to trace her parents.
Two incidents of girls being abandoned were reported recently in the neighbouring Shamli district. On October 2, a newborn girl was found abandoned in some fields in Banat town and she was later taken to a hospital.
In Jalalabad town, a newborn baby was found lying in a jungle. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.
