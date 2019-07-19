BJP-Shiv Sena must win all 36 Mumbai Assembly seats: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis July 19 asked his party's rank and file to ensure the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance wins all 36 seats in the metropolis in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Fadnavis said that unlike the previous Congress-NCP government, his dispensation had brought about "qualitative change" in the lives of all sections of Mumbaikars.

He exuded confidence the city will not stop "even during monsoon" once some infrastructural works are completed over the next three-four years.

"We have to write the second chapter of the change in October (when Assembly poll are likely to be held). We want renewal from the people to bring about this change. In democracy, it is the people who have to say that we did a good job," Fadnavis said.

To drive home his point, Fadnavis said the entire opposition was up in arms against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, but the people went ahead and gave the PM a resounding mandate.

"Therefore, one whose work speaks need not speak much. People stand with him, no matter how much is spoken against him," he said.

"I am confident...Both the teams (BJP and Shiv Sena) are together now. We have to win this match 36-0. We will have to work at the booth level to win each seat in Mumbai," Fadnavis added.

He made the remarks here at a BJP event in which the party's newly-appointed city unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha assumed charge of his post.

The BJP and Shiv Sena had contested the 2014 Assembly polls separately, winning 16 and 15 seats respectively in Mumbai.

Fadnavis also accused the previous Congress-NCP government of ignoring Mumbai's needs during its 15-year rule till 2014, claiming that his government had taken steps to ensure poor had shelter in the city.

Fadnavis termed the building collapse incidents in Mumbai as "unfortunate" and accused the previous government of neglecting such incidents.

"There were no policies worked out. We are working on a law that will ensure compulsory redevelopment of dilapidated structures to avert deaths due to such incidents," he added.

The chief minister's comments came in the wake of the recent Dongri building collapse incident in which 14 persons were killed. PTI ENM BNM.