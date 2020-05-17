App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP government solely responsible for plight of migrants: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the migrant crisis in the country, saying the BJP government is "solely responsible" for their plight.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday hit out at the Centre over the migrant crisis in the country, saying the BJP government is "solely responsible" for their plight.

A large number of migrant workers from major urban industrial centres in the country have been moving with their families towards their home states, often walking and also in cramped trucks and other vehicles, during the nearly two-month-long lockdown due to COVID-19.

"Today, for the first time after 1947, there is a migration of workers across the country. The government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is solely responsible for the barbaric treatment towards the migrant workers returning to their home states," AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said.

He urged the BJP-led government to pay heed to the condition of the migrants.

"The BJP arranged luxurious ships and private chartered planes to bring the rich people and the capitalists back to India from abroad. But the BJP did not make any arrangements to send the poor labourers and migrants to their home states," he told reporters.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected over 90,000 people and killed more than 2,800 people in the country till now.

First Published on May 17, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #BJP #migrants

