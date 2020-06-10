App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP did in five years which Cong couldn't in 55 years: Nitin Gadkari

The senior BJP leader was addressing his party's 'Jan Samvadvirtual rally' here from Nagpur.

The BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership achieved in five years what the Congress could not in its 55 years' reign, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The senior BJP leader was addressing his party's 'Jan Samvadvirtual rally' here from Nagpur.

"What the Congress could not do in 55 years, the BJP government under the leadership of Modi has done in just five years," he said.

Nationalism was his party's priority and ideology, and the Modi government has manifested it in the way it is dealing with Maoists and terrorists, Gadkari said.

Their "appeasement" has now ended and Maoists and terrorists are being dealt with an iron hand, he added.

Under Modi's leadership, nationalism which puts the country's interest above other things is being pursued and vote bank politics is receding, the BJP leader further said.

By annulling Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and clearing the hurdles in the way of the construction of Ram Temple, the BJP has stuck to its ideology, Gadkari said.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 06:49 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari

