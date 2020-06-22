App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 11:18 AM IST

Biocon ties up with DKSH for distribution of seven products in Singapore, Thailand

Biocon Pharma Ltd, a subsidiary of the bio-tech firm, and DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, have inked an agreement in this regard, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.

 
 
Bio-technology major Biocon on Monday said it has inked a pact with market expansion services provider DKSH for distribution of seven generic products in Singapore and Thailand.

Biocon Pharma Ltd, a subsidiary of the bio-tech firm, and DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, have inked an agreement in this regard,  Biocon Ltd said in a statement.

Under the terms of the pact, DKSH will gain an exclusive license to register and commercialise the seven generic formulations from various therapeutic areas like diabetology, cardiology, oncology and immunology, which will be sold under Biocon's brand in Singapore and Thailand, it added.

DKSH will manage marketing and sales as well as logistics for Biocon Pharma, helping drive sales growth through its capabilities and strengths in the medical and pharmacy channels, Biocon said.

"This collaboration will enable us to address the growing patient needs for affordable access to high-quality generics for chronic diseases and expand our commercial footprint in this region," Biocon CEO and Managing Director, Siddharth Mittal said.

The company's generic formulations pipeline comprises of difficult-to-make, complex molecules and leverages strong track record of quality and reliability of supplies to patients and customers, he added.

"DKSH helps Asian patients get reliable and efficient access to the best healthcare possible, with an emphasis on quality and compliance, leveraging technology wherever possible," its Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare Bijay Singh said.

DKSH together with Biocon Pharma can help a lot of patients in Asia who require advanced therapies for chronic diseases, he added.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 10:55 am

tags #Biocon #Business #Companies #DKSH #Singapore #Thailand

