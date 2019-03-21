Bill passed to bring back total prohibition in Mizoram

Mizoram assembly has passed a bill to bring back total prohibition of liquor in the northeastern state after four years.

The state government decided to prohibit manufacture, import, sale and consumption of liquor for the common people for their general health and help in law enforcement, Excise and Narcotics Minister Dr K Beichhua said while introducing the bill.

Cutting across party lines, all the legislators supported the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Bill, 2019 and it was passed Wednesday.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) had promised during the assembly election in November last year that if voted to power, it would ensure total prohibition in the state.

Total prohibition was in force in Mizoram from 1997 to 2015. The previous Congress government led by Lal Thanhawla allowed opening of wine shops in the state from March 2015.