Bengal govt relaxes Covid curbs; allows salons, parlours to operate with 50% capacity

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and follow all health protocols.

PTI
January 08, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
Visitors look at decorations at a mall on New Year's Eve, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, December 31, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

The West Bengal government on Saturday relaxed its COVID-19 curbs in the state, allowing salons and beauty parlours to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm.

An official order to this effect said the owners should ensure that the staff and customers are fully vaccinated and follow all health protocols.

However, there was no clarification on when the order would be applicable. Salons and parlours should be regularly sanitised, it added.

As part of the ongoing Covid curbs, all educational institutions are closed in the state, and flight services are regulated. Gymnasiums and swimming pools are also shut.
PTI
Tags: #Coronavirus Omicron #COVID-19 Omicron #Omicron #Salons #west bengal
first published: Jan 8, 2022 01:02 pm

