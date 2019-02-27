App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 11:22 AM IST

BEML bags order worth Rs 400 cr for Bengaluru metro

"BEML has received a contract for seven metro train sets of six cars configuration to augment the metro services in Bengaluru valued around Rs 400 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.



State-run BEML on Wednesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 400 crore to augment the metro services in Bengaluru.

"BEML has received a contract for seven metro train sets of six cars configuration to augment the metro services in Bengaluru valued around Rs 400 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.

BEML manufactures rail coaches and spare parts and mining equipment at its Bengaluru complex.

The company operates under three major business verticals -- mining and construction, defence and rail and metro.

The three verticals are serviced by nine manufacturing units located at Bengaluru, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), Mysore, Palakkad and Subsidiary - Vignyan Industries, in Chikmagalur District.

Shares of BEML were trading 3.05 percent higher at Rs 848.95 apiece on BSE.
