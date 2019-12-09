App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 08:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Belgaum case: CM Thackeray appoints Shinde, Bhujbal as coordinators

The dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belgaum and other border areas is pending before the Supreme Court for many years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Uddhav Thackeray (Image: Twitter/@ShivSena)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 7 appointed ministers Chhagan Bhujbal and Eknath Shinde as co-ordinators to oversee his government's efforts to expedite the case related to the boundary dispute with Karnataka.

Thackeray also announced that the state government will hold a meeting of the lawyers who are representing Maharashtra in the court soon, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

Thackeray himself will discuss the case with senior lawyer Harish Salve, the statement said.

related news

Holding a meeting on the long-pending boundary dispute, the chief minister announced that Bhujbal and Shinde will act as co-ordinators for the legal battle.

Maharashtra claims certain areas including Belgaum, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending that the majority of the population in these areas is Marathi- speaking.

Thackeray said in the meeting that political differences should not come in way of speedy resolution of the dispute.

"I want to ensure that Maharashtra's position is strong in the court. Everyone should come together to resolve the dispute," he added.

The state government will make every effort to fast-track the case, and advocate Salve will be requested to seek an early hearing from the court, he said.

Apart from ministers Jayant Patil, Bhujbal, Shinde, Nitin Raut and Subhash Desai, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leaders Manohar Kinekar, Arvind Patil, Digambar Patil and Belgaum Tarun Bharat editor Kiran Thakur were present in the meeting.

The Samiti is in the forefront of Marathi-speakers' agitation for merger of Belgaum and other areas with Maharashtra.

First Published on Dec 7, 2019 07:02 pm

tags #Belgaum #India #Karnataka #Maharashtra

