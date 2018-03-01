App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Feb 24, 2018 09:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Banks need to revisit risk management system to plug loopholes: IBA chairperson

Ananthasubramanian, who is managing director and CEO of Allahabad Bank, said at her bank also, SWFIT is not linked to CBS and the process of linking both the systems is currently on

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: SWIFT.
Answer: SWIFT.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Banks' Association chairperson Usha Ananthasubramanian today said there is an urgent need for banks to revisit their risk management system and plug the loopholes.

Ananthasubramanian, who is managing director and CEO of Allahabad Bank, said at her bank also, SWFIT is not linked to CBS and the process of linking both the systems is currently on.

The country's second largest PSU bank has detected a USD 1.77 billion scam where billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoU) from its Brady House branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders. The fraud allegedly started in 2011 at PNB.

“Banks are reviewing and revisiting the systems to ensure drawbacks/ loopholes if any, are addressed so that the system becomes robust. Swift linkage to CBS is being fast-tracked by Banks,”Ananthasubramanian told reporters here today.

related news

Before moving to Allahabad Bank, Ananthasubramanian was managing director and CEO of PNB between August 2015 to May 2017. She was also the executive director of PNB from July 2011 to November 2013.

She said the Reserve Bank has asked banks that have not linked SWIFT to CBS to complete the process by April 30, 2018.

"That could be a deadline, but it is an outer limit. Today, the urgency is such that everyone wants this (linkage of SWIFT to CBS) project to be on fast track," Ananthasubramanian said.

Last week, IBA had met to discuss the alleged scam at PNB.

In the meeting, Ananthasubramanian was present. It was also attended by Bank of India managing director and CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra, ICICI Bank chief financial officer NS Kannan and IBA deputy CEO B Rajkumar, among others.

When asked about the outcome of the meeting by reporters today, Ananthasubramanian said, "I don't know anything about it."

She also refused to divulge Allahabad Bank's total loan exposure to companies related to Nirav Modi.

Last week, in a regulatory filing, Allahabad Bank had said it has an exposure of nearly USD 366.87 million in the form of Letter of Undertakings (LoUs).

"The bank through its overseas branch at Hong Kong has been taking exposure with PNB as country party under various LoUs issued through authenticated SWIFT message," Allahabad Bank said in a filing.

The Bank also purchased some Buyers' Credit assets from Axis Bank extended against PNB LoU through risk participation.

tags #Nirav Modi #PNB fraud #PNB scam

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC