Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

Banking services hit in Rajasthan as employees' strike continues for 2nd day

Around 30,000 employees remaining on strike to protest a 2 percent salary hike offered by the Indian Banks Association.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Banking services remained disrupted for the second consecutive day on Thursday in Rajasthan with around 30,000 employees remaining on strike to protest a 2 percent salary hike offered by the Indian Banks Association — the management body.

"In two days strike, transaction of Rs 20,000 crore was affected in the state. 30,000 employees remained on strike and 5,500 bank branches were closed," the United Forum of Banking Unions' Rajasthan convener, Mahesh Mishra, said.

He said that a protest was held at Ambedkar Circle in Jaipur today.

In Sikar, transaction of Rs 500 crore was affected as 2,000 employees remained on strike and 350 bank branches remained closed. Employees lodged a protest at SBI Kotwali Road branch, an official of the union said.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:00 am

