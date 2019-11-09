App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 10:17 AM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya Verdict: Everyone's responsibility to maintain unity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce at 10:30 am its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 9 said irrespective of the decision, it is everyone's responsibility to maintain the country's tradition of unity and social harmony. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce at 10:30 am its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"Whatever the decision of the court, in this hour, the responsibility of maintaining the country's thousands of years old tradition of unity and social harmony is on all of us," she said in a tweet.

For live updates on the Ayodhya Verdict, follow this link

Close
"This is Mahatma Gandhi's country. It is our duty to abide by the message of peace and non-violence," the Congress general secretary said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 9, 2019 10:15 am

tags #Ayodhya case #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Legal

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.