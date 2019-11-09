Ayodhya Verdict: Everyone's responsibility to maintain unity, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 9 said irrespective of the decision, it is everyone's responsibility to maintain the country's tradition of unity and social harmony. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce at 10:30 am its verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

"Whatever the decision of the court, in this hour, the responsibility of maintaining the country's thousands of years old tradition of unity and social harmony is on all of us," she said in a tweet.

