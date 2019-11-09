Ayodhya Verdict: BJP MLA demands Asaduddin Owaisi's arrest for remarks on judgement 

Owaisi on November 9 said the verdict is "a victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of the alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque. #Owaisi is creating a atmosphere of fear with his statement. People of both the communities have accepted the #RamMandirVerdict given by Hon'ble Supreme Court.
Welcoming the Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya issue, BJP legislator from the city Raja Singh on November 9 demanded the arrest of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on the judgement.
Owaisi on November 9 said the verdict is "a victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of the alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque. #Owaisi is creating a atmosphere of fear with his statement. People of both the communities have accepted the #RamMandirVerdict given by Hon'ble Supreme Court.We don't want peace of #Hyderabad or any other city is disturbed. Request @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah Ji to #ArrestOwaisi, Raja Singh tweeted.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.