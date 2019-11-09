App
Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ayodhya Verdict: BJP MLA demands Asaduddin Owaisi's arrest for remarks on judgement 

Owaisi on November 9 said the verdict is "a victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of the alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque. #Owaisi is creating a atmosphere of fear with his statement. People of both the communities have accepted the #RamMandirVerdict given by Hon'ble Supreme Court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Welcoming the Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya issue, BJP legislator from the city Raja Singh on November 9 demanded the arrest of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on the judgement.

We don't want peace of #Hyderabad or any other city is disturbed. Request @HMOIndia Sri @AmitShah Ji to #ArrestOwaisi, Raja Singh tweeted.

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Ayodhya verdict #India #Poltiics

