Ayodhya Verdict: BJP MLA demands Asaduddin Owaisi's arrest for remarks on judgement 

Welcoming the Supreme Courts verdict on the Ayodhya issue, BJP legislator from the city Raja Singh on November 9 demanded the arrest of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks on the judgement.

Owaisi on November 9 said the verdict is "a victory of faith over facts" and suggested rejection of the alternative five-acre plot given for construction of a mosque. #Owaisi is creating a atmosphere of fear with his statement. People of both the communities have accepted the #RamMandirVerdict given by Hon'ble Supreme Court.