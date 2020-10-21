172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|asian-stocks-set-for-modest-gains-as-tech-woes-check-stimulus-hopes-5990741.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 07:27 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asian stocks set for modest gains as tech woes check stimulus hopes

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.24%.

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

Asian stocks were set for modest gains on Wednesday after renewed U.S. stimulus hopes helped Wall Street higher, although wobbles in the tech sector could keep a lid on investor sentiment.

Australian stocks opened slightly higher while MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was roughly flat. The Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.25%.

"It will be quite a mixed day," said Ryan Felsman, senior economist at CommSec. "People are digesting the potential for a stimulus bill, and markets are very cautious on the back of that."

Close

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.24%.

related news

The White House and Democrats in the U.S. Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party. Negotiations will continue on Wednesday, an aide to top U.S. Democrat Nancy Pelosi said.

On Wall Street, shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose despite an antitrust lawsuit against it by the U.S. Justice Department.

Netflix, however, reported disappointing earnings, leading its shares to fall 6% after trading hours, a development that could cause an "overhang" in Asian trading, Felsman said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.40% and the S&P 500 was up 0.47%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.33%.

The U.S. dollar softened on Tuesday, hitting a one-month low against a basket of major currencies, as investors awaited the outcome of the fiscal stimulus talks and as coronavirus cases spiked in Europe.

The dollar index fell 0.411%.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit four-month highs on Tuesday on hopes lawmakers could agree on a stimulus package.

Oil prices also rose on optimism about a possible stimulus agreement, but the threat to demand from rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and increased output from Libya kept prices from moving higher.
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 07:12 am

tags #Asian markets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.