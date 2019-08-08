App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 09:34 PM IST

APM Terminals Pipavav net profit at Rs 55 cr in June quarter

The company's consolidated income during the April-June quarter rose to Rs 189.9 crore from Rs 186.6 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

APM Terminals Pipavav on August 8 posted a flat consolidated net profit at Rs 55 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company, formerly called Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 55.2 crore in the year-ago period, APM Terminals Pipavav said in a filing to the BSE.

The company's consolidated income during the April-June quarter rose to Rs 189.9 crore from Rs 186.6 crore in the year-ago period.

APM Terminals Pipavav is the country's gateway port for containers, liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes among others serving customers in Gujarat with road and rail networks to the country's hinterland and northwest.

Its current annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 250,000 passenger cars, 2 million metric tonnes of liquid bulk and 4 million metric tonnes of dry bulk.

APM Terminals Pipavav is a part of APM Terminals' global terminal network.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 08:15 pm

