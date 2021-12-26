Analysis: Omicron, inflation cloud 2022 U.S. profit picture

Representational image (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Profit growth for U.S. corporations is expected to slow down next year after a gangbuster 2021, with rising inflation and a rapidly spreading COVID-19 variant adding to the uncertainty as investors try to justify stock prices trading near record highs.

The S&P 500 is on track to rise about 24 percent this year, and the index's price-to-earnings ratio sits well above its long-term average, raising worries the market may be overbought.









S&P 500 earnings are seen up about 8 percent in 2022 after an estimated 50 percent jump this year, when companies rebounded from lockdowns and recession in the early stages of the pandemic, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.









Wall Street's 2022 consensus estimates have changed little in recent weeks even as stock indexes have lost ground amid worries over how quickly the Omicron variant is spreading.

"We are moving into an environment where we're likely to go from seeing multiple expansion to multiple compression," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas, referring to a company's earnings rising but its share price not following suit, leaving investors with little reward.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The forward price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is at 21.5, compared with its long-term average of 15.5, according to Refinitiv DataStream.

A key factor helping to support valuations has been ultra low interest rates, which is likely to change now that the Federal Reserve is becoming more hawkish with inflation worries rising, Phipps said.

Rising interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, while higher rates also can depress stock multiples, especially for technology and other growth stocks.

The tightening labor market and strengthening economy pushed the Fed last week to announce that it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March. That could open the door for three quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases by the end of 2022.

Fed policymakers also forecast that inflation would run at 2.6 percent next year, above the 2.2 percent they projected in September. At the same time, companies are still battling supply disruptions due to the pandemic, which appears to be entering a new, heightened phase as Omicron cases surge across the globe.

The possibility of faster spread and renewed restrictions loomed large in some countries ahead of the holidays. Since the start of the month, U.S. COVID cases have risen 50 percent, according to a Reuters tally.

"You do have a lot of things that can go wrong," said Christopher Harvey, head of U.S. equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, which sees increased chances for a roughly 10 percent market decline by next summer.

U.S. companies this year managed to keep profit margins up because they have cut costs and passed along high prices to customers. It is unclear, however, how much the latest risks will change 2022 earnings estimates and results.

Estimated 2022 S&P 500 earnings growth was at 8.3 percent as of Friday, compared with 8.0 percent at the start of December, according to Refinitiv data.

"Earnings estimates are actually going up in December, so Omicron is not even factored into the estimates at this point," said Nick Raich, CEO of independent research firm The Earnings Scout.