Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Amazon receives US regulatory approval to start drone delivery trials

Amazon Prime Air, the company's special service delivering packages in 30 minutes or less, has been approved by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to test delivering orders using autonomous drones.

Reuters

Amazon.com Inc's drone service has received federal approval that will allow the company to begin testing commercial deliveries through its drone fleet, the e-commerce giant said on Monday.

The company joins Alphabet Inc's unit Wing and United Parcel Service Inc to receive FAA approval for drone delivery, while other smaller companies are still seeking approval.

The company joins Alphabet Inc's unit Wing and United Parcel Service Inc to receive FAA approval for drone delivery, while other smaller companies are still seeking approval.
