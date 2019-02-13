Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 09:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Air quality in Delhi falls to 'very poor' category; to improve later this week

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon too recorded "very poor" air quality, the CPCB data showed.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The overall air quality in the national capital was in the "very poor" category on February 12 and is likely to remain the same on February 13 too, authorities said. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was at 356.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and between 401 and 500 "severe".

The CPCB said 30 areas in the national capital recorded "very poor" air quality, while three areas had "poor" quality air.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 179 and the PM10 level was at 301, it said.

In the National Capital Region, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon too recorded "very poor" air quality, the CPCB data showed.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR), the air quality will remain the same Wednesday but is expected to improve Thursday due to scattered rain.

"Air quality will continue to be in the 'very poor' category for tomorrow. Expected western disturbance is visible in eastern Afghanistan as cyclonic circulation. It is expected to have an impact in the region by day after tomorrow. Scattered rain and high winds associated with western disturbances will improve the air quality substantially to 'moderate' by February 14," it said.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Air pollution #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.