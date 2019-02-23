App
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Additional RCom shares pledged with Axis Trustee

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Axis Trustee on February 22 said more shares of Reliance Communications have been pledged with it, taking the total shares with it to 9.18 percent.

In a regulatory filing, Axis Trustee said 17.25 crore or 6.24 percent shares of RCom were previously pledged with it.

Now, additional 12 crore or 4.34 per cent shares have been pledged with it.

After accounting for the shares released (1.39 per cent), the total shares pledged with it now stand at 25.40 crore or 9.18 per cent, the filing said.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 07:38 pm

