172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|wire-news|a-day-after-assault-retired-navy-officer-seeks-cm-uddhav-thackerays-apology-to-country-5831371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

A day after assault, retired Navy officer seeks CM Uddhav Thackeray's apology to country

The retired officer, Madan Sharma, also said Uddhav Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

PTI
File image
File image

A day after he was assaulted by suspected Shiv Sainiks for allegedly forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the retired Navy officer on September 12 demanded the CM apologise to him and the country.

The retired officer, Madan Sharma, also said Thackeray should quit his post if he was unable to uphold law and order in the state.

Sharma was roughed up and slapped at his residential complex in suburban Kandivali on Friday morning.

Close

The six accused, who were charged under section 325 of the Indian Penal Code for causing grievous hurt as well as rioting sections, were given bail on Saturday.

related news

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said, "If something happens to me or my family, I will blame Uddhav Thackeray."

Thackeray should quit if he cannot handle the law and order situation in the state, Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Sharma got support from the opposition BJP, with senior leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis calling the assault "state sponsored terrorism".

"The chief minister should stop this goonda raj. Due to pressure, the accused were let off in ten minutes," alleged Fadnavis. He was speaking to reporters in Patna in Bihar.

Incidentally, joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vishwas Nangre Patil had, earlier in the day, refuted allegations of political interference and said the accused were given bail due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar said his party would protest till the accused are booked under stringent, non-bailable sections of the law.
First Published on Sep 12, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Madan Sharma #Shiv Sena workers #Uddhav Thackeray

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.