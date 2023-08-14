5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes along border of northeast India and Bangladesh

Tremors were felt in various parts of India’s northeast region, including in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

An earthquake struck along the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on August 14, sending tremors through the region, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage in the region.

The 5.5 magnitude quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) and struck 18 kilometres (11 miles) northwest of Karimganj in the northeastern Indian state of Assam and about 36 kilometres (22.3 miles) northeast of Sylhet in neighbouring Bangladesh, according to the USGS.

Tremors were felt in various parts of India’s northeast region, including in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya. In Guwahati, the capital of Assam, residents were seen rushing out of their homes as tremors continued for several seconds.