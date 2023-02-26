 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
335 infra projects show cost overruns of Rs 4.46 lakh crore

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

New Delhi, Feb 26: As many as 335 infrastructure projects, each entailing an investment of Rs 150 crore or more, have been hit by cost overruns of more than Rs 4.46 lakh crore, as per an official report.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, which monitors infrastructure projects worth Rs 150 crore and above, out of 1,454 projects, 335 reported cost overruns and as many as 871 projects were delayed.

"Total original cost of implementation of the 1,454 projects was Rs 20,59,065.57 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be Rs 25,05,248.43 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of Rs 4,46,182.86 crore (21.67 percent of original cost)," the ministry’s latest report for January 2023 said.

According to the report, the expenditure incurred on these projects till January 2023 was Rs 13,53,875.70 crore, which is 54.04 percent of the anticipated cost of the projects. However, the number of delayed projects decreased to 703 if the delay is calculated on the basis of the latest schedule of completion. Further, it showed that for 309 projects neither the year of commissioning nor the tentative gestation period has been reported.