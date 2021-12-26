3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Manipur’s Imphal, tremors experienced in Palghar

Representational image (Wikimedia)

At around 2.43 am on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Imphal, about 54 km west-northwest of the capital, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tweeting about the same, NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5, Occurred on 26-12-2021, 02:43:16 IST, Lat: 25.07 & Long: 93.48, Depth: 24 Km, Location: 54km WNW of Imphal, Manipur”

More details are awaited, however, no casualties have been reported from the incident so far.

Additionally, a tremor of 3.9 magnitude was also recorded in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday morning. There was no report of any casualty or property damage so far, per district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam. There was no report of any casualty or property damage so far

The tremor was felt at 5.35 am on Sunday. The district has experienced frequent tremors since November 2018, especially in the Dundalwadi village of Talasari taluka and also in parts of Dahanu taluka. Notably, the seismic activity in the district on Sunday was recorded after a couple of months.